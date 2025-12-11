Government sets minimum fee of 4.5 euros for access to pedestrian routes.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

  • Madeira is no longer a place of free passage for residents,  as you will have to book slots like everyone else, but won’t have to pay.

  • Hiking fees will rise from 3.00 euros to 4.50 euros.

  • PR1 Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo will cost 10.50 euros.

  • If you go with a licenced guide the prices will be 3.00 euros and 7.00 euros for PR1.

  • Soon Madeira will bury itself, as the quality tourists for which its always been know for are reducing in numbers, and the new generation will eventually see that an already expensive place to visit, is going to cost a whole lot more per day, per week, and it just won’t be worth the money. Tell me I’m wrong….

The greed gets worse, as as we know the millions they have already collected over the years nothing has improved on many of the PR walks. Ponta São Lourenço is a perfect example, and the one place where more than 50% of accidents happen. 

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), in partnership with the University of Madeira (UMa), has updated and defined the carrying capacity of all Classified Hiking Trails in Madeira, with the aim of improving management and enhancing the visitor experience, particularly at the main tourist attractions.

The capacity of each route will now be distributed in 30-minute slots, thus organizing the presence of visitors from sunrise to sunset.

Reservations and sales of access passes will continue to be made through the SIMplifica platform, and prior registration is mandatory for all visitors, regardless of age or condition.

For the coming year, economic operators (RNAVT and RNAAT) with agreements signed with IFCN will maintain the current rate of €3 per access. The system allows for pre-booking up to 30 days before the visit, automatic invoice issuance on the 30th day, and payment up to 48 hours before use, otherwise the ticket will be cancelled.

As for the general public and visitors accompanied by economic operators without a signed agreement, they will have to pay an additional fee of €4.50, payable at the time of booking, with the exception of PR1 – Vereda do Areeiro.

Rescheduling or refunds will only be granted if the locations of interest are subject to change by decision of the IFCN.

The PR1 – Vereda do Areeiro trail, closed since August 2024 for improvement and safety works, is scheduled to reopen in April 2026. Until then, the standard fee for the other trails applies. After reopening, the fees will be €7 for visitors with operators under agreement and €10.50 for the general public or operators without an agreement.

Residents of the Region have free access to all Classified Hiking Trails, however, registration and booking on the SIMplifica portal is still mandatory, in compliance with the carrying capacity defined for each trail.

Tobi Hughes

  2. I have been visiting Madeira 2 or 3 times a year for the past 11 years, coming in March, already booked, but that will be the last time for a while, getting very busy, and expensive, definitely not impressed.

    Reply

  3. Agreed. The quality tourists have been driven away over recent successive years. They are the people who loved and respected Madeira and never wanted glass walkways, giant swings, tourist tax, bigger car parks, more purpose built toilet facilities and walks you have to pay for. They would never have dreamt of throwing plastic bottles on the ground, camping at Miradouros, leaving human waste anywhere they fancied, or climbing the precious trees at Fanal.
    In the pursuit of money (because let’s face it, that’s what all this is about) I hope those in high places have shot themselves in the foot.
    It’s clear the respectful quality tourists don’t want to visit anymore because Madeira is being ruined. I hope this frenzy stops, before it’s too late. Only time will tell.
    Sorry to bleat on but I feel so strongly about this, I find it heartbreaking.

    Reply

