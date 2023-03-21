BINTER CAMPAIGN ALLOWS FLIGHTS FROM MADEIRA TO THE CANARY ISLANDS AND MARRAKESH FROM 72.65 EUROS

In March, Binter launched a new Green Days promotion that allows its customers to purchase, until April 3, tickets at lower prices to fly from Madeira to the Canary Islands airports of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Tenerife South and to Marrakech.

In this way, you can buy tickets to these destinations from 72.65 euros, the price for flights between Madeira and Lanzarote or Fuerteventura. These prices are valid per route if you purchase a return ticket.

Passengers on these routes will benefit from the differentials of the product offered by Binter, with a high standard onboard service focused on offering the best customer experience, which includes extensive benefits such as a complimentary gourmet snack during the trip and a comfortable trip on board its modern aircraft fleet.

The new promotion applies to tickets purchased before April 3rd, for travel between April 15th and September 30th, except for flights between Madeira and Marrakesh, between July 2nd and September 3rd.

Tickets can be purchased through the company’s usual sales channels: www.binter.pt, telephone 291 290 129 or through travel agencies, where you can consult conditions and prices.

