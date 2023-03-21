64-year-old tourist falls from bicycle at Chão do Pasto

A tourist, of foreign nationality, suffered a fall from ap bicycle this morning at Chão do Pasto, in Santo António da Serra.

The Sapadores firefighters of Santa Cruz received the alert at 11:30 am, and immediately called an ambulance. However, when the operators arrived at the scene, they found that the victim was in an area that was difficult to access.

Thus, “in view of the difficulties encountered, the ambulance crew requested the support of the Line team who quickly moved to provide the necessary collaboration to their colleagues”, mobilizing two more support vehicles, as explained by the corporation.

From Diário Notícias

The 64-year-old victim, who was accompanied by a group, had a suspected fracture, was immobilized and later taken to the Emergency Service of Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

