SEABOURN ENCORE, DEBUTING IN MADEIRA, HAS ARRIVED IN PORT

The cruise ship Seabourn Encore, from the luxury company Seabourn Cruise Line, has just made its inaugural debut in Madeira. The ship is already in Pontinha, whose departure is scheduled for 17:00 today towards the Canary Islands. AidaMar and Mein Schiff 4, in turn, canceled today’s stopover in Madeira.

Remember that the Seabourn Encore, a luxury vessel, has a maximum capacity for 638 passengers and 330 crew.

AidaMar and Mein Schiff 4, which were supposed to make a stop in the archipelago today, canceled their arrival.

From Jornal Madeira

