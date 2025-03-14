Man in difficulties at sea near Doca do Cavacas rescued

A man was rescued on the afternoon of Friday, March 14, at sea near Doca do Cavacas, in the municipality of Funchal, after allegedly getting into difficulties in the water.

In a statement issued, the National Maritime Authority revealed that the alert was received at 5:52 pm, through the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Sub-Centre (MRSC Funchal), reporting the existence of an individual in difficulty in the water near the Cavacas Dock. Crew members from the Funchal Lifeguard Station and members of the Local Command of the Funchal Maritime Police were immediately called to the scene, where members of the Funchal Fire Brigade were also mobilised.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the man had been removed from the water by the lifeguard from the Doca do Cavacas Bathing Complex, assisted by locals and members of the Maritime Police,” the statement read.

The man, who had some bruises, was treated by members of the Funchal Fire Department and later taken to the Hospital.

The Harbor Master and Local Commander of the Funchal Maritime Police coordinated the rescue operation and the Local Command of the Funchal Maritime Police took charge of the incident.

