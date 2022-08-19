SEIXAL CELEBRATES ARRAIAL WITHOUT TENTS OR PEOPLE

The festival that takes place throughout this weekend starts today in the parish of Seixal, in honor of the Blessed Sacrament.

To the surprise of those who went to the north coast for this village that usually attracts thousands of people, there are no tents on the streets in operation.

This is because, as it was possible to ascertain at the venue with some traders who are in the place, indignant at not being able to put their products on sale, allegedly, the person in charge of the festivities did not pay the policing that is indispensable in events of this type. However, some PSP agents are on site.

By this time, the party, with a stage set up in the churchyard, is almost deserted and the only tent in the place is closed.

From Jornal Madeira

