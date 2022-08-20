ALL READY FOR CALHETA’S BIG SUMMER PARTY

With the stage set up on the sand, Calheta is ready for the big summer party scheduled for this Saturday night.

The beginning of the event is scheduled for 8 pm, with Garcias (9 pm) and Gabriel O Pensador (10 pm) going on stage, followed by animation in the early hours guaranteed by Grupo Café do Teatro from midnight, with Le Twins, Vitinho Ferrari and DJ Nelio Fabrício.

It should be remembered that the Calheta Summer Festival was created by the local authority with the aim of capitalizing on the investment made in the entertainment planned for the Municipality Festivals, at the time postponed due to a landslide that occurred on the waterfront.

From Jornal Madeira

Also free buses from Jardim do Mar, Ponta do Pargo and Funchal.

