TAP brings parts to repair planes in Porto Santo

A TAP plane with parts for an aircraft that suffered a ‘bird strike’ on 12 August landed at Porto Santo Airport shortly before 11 am this Saturday.

The aircraft (an A321 from Lisbon bound for Funchal) was forced to diverge to Ilha Dourada, after a bird entered the plane’s engine.

To transport the equipment needed to repair the damaged aircraft, TAP used its latest device, the A330-900neo.

The plane made the IATA summer’s weekly Saturday trip bringing, in addition to parts, many passengers.

TAP technicians, who will arrange the diverted plane, are already in Porto Santo.

