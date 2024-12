Good news is that the expected rain is going to be a lot less than previously thought at the beginning of the week.

It’s still going to be unsettled over the weekend, with rain especially Sunday Monday, and the wind will also strengthen.

The wind could cause some problems at the airport, they will be strong, so if you are travelling Sunday or Mo day be prepared for delays or diversions. I will keep and eye on this over the coming days.

Like this: Like Loading...