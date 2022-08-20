PRAIA DA CALHETA: REFILLING OF SAND WILL ARRIVE AT THE END OF THE YEAR, GUARANTEEING THE MAINTENANCE OF THE SAND FOR THE NEXT BATHING SEASON

In an interview with journalist Miguel Guarda, the mayor of Calheta, Carlos Teles, explained to 88.8 JM FM that the sand refill scheduled for this year had to be postponed because it was not possible to arrange transport.

“This year it was planned to refill, but it was not possible to arrange transport”, due to high prices and the war situation itself.

“The forecast is that in November or December this transport will be available at more affordable prices”, assured Carlos Teles, adding that, even at the end of the year, the sand will only be placed on the beach for next summer.

The mayor informed that the cargo will be stored in a shipyard and, for the next bathing season, they can count on the maintenance of Praia da Calheta.

From Jornal Madeira

