Rescue operation took more than four hours.

The foreign citizen who was rescued this afternoon on the path between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo must be admitted to the hospital emergency room.

It was just after 1 pm when Santana’s Volunteer Firefighters were called to rescue an individual in the Pico Ruivo area, who had been sick during the walk.

The rescue to the road, at Achada do Teixeira, was only completed at 4:30 pm. The patient, whose health status it was not possible to ascertain, is now taking an ambulance to the hospital.

From Diário Notícias

Anyone walking this route, in this heat, with the weather warnings in place, must be totally plain stupid. Everyone can check the weather and know this route has no shelter from the sun.

Well done to the rescue workers….