Rescue operation took more than four hours.

The foreign citizen who was rescued this afternoon on the path between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo must be admitted to the hospital emergency room.

It was just after 1 pm when Santana’s Volunteer Firefighters were called to rescue an individual in the Pico Ruivo area, who had been sick during the walk.

The rescue to the road, at Achada do Teixeira, was only completed at 4:30 pm. The patient, whose health status it was not possible to ascertain, is now taking an ambulance to the hospital.

From Diário Notícias

Anyone walking this route, in this heat, with the weather warnings in place, must be totally plain stupid. Everyone can check the weather and know this route has no shelter from the sun.

Well done to the rescue workers….

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. ragnar Reply

    Tobi,

    even though you may be objectively correct in you judgement above, I find your language quite offensive and unnecessary. Today I have been out hiking in the mountains (Paul da Serra area), and I have seen so many people – tourists mainly – doing “stupid things”. But I do not shout to them “what the *** are you doing?”. I only say it quietly to myself. People are different. Many tourists, as well as residents, are not well-informed. But we should not be offensive to them for that reason. Sometimes it is hard to refrain from offensive language, I know. But we should all try!

    With respect,
    Ragnar

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      I really don’t know what language you are talking about, if you think the words Plain Stupid is bad language, then you don’t want to hear me when I’m really in a mood. Plus I’m referring to the route in the article I haven’t spoken about any others, as a lot can be shaded from trees.

