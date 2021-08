Madeira registered today 39 new cases of covid-19, 33 recovered and 64 are under study.

These are seven imported cases (six from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from France) out of 32 cases of local transmission.

The daily report of the Regional Directorate of Health, which has just been released, reveals that there are 297 active cases.

There are 9 people in hospital and zero in Intensive care.