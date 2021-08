The IPMA has just increased the weather warnings for the coming days.

The mountainous regions of Madeira are under red warning because of high temperatures, according to IPMA.

The persistence of extremely high values ​​of maximum temperature led the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere to increase the warning in the Mountainous regions, maintaining the Orange warning for the South and North Coast and also Porto Santo.

The red warning is valid between 09:00 tomorrow and 18:00 on Monday.