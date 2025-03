Its veen a day of accidents again today , this one in Caniço de Baixo was a collision between two light vehicles this afternoon, at 3:30 pm, caused the Santa Cruz Firefighters to be called to Estrada José Avelino Pinto, in Caniço.

The car hitting metal polls and the wall to the apartments, which is also destoyed, along with the car.

The accident resulted in a slightly injured female victim, who refused to be taken to hospital.

