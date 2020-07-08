This Story could well be changing in the next few days as talks are on going between UK and Portugal

Lots of confusion over the two separate lists that have been published.

Madeira and the Azores have been lifted from the non essential travel list, so you can travel here from the UK, where Portugal mainland remains on the list.

But when returning to the UK from any area of Portugal, you will have to quarantine for 14 days, this may well change but at the moment this is how it is.

STATEMENT FROM THE BRITISH EMBASSY ABOUT THE DECISIONS ANNOUNCED BY THE UK GOVERNMENT ON TRAVEL AND BORDERS

The British Government understands that these decisions are important for Portugal, for the travel and tourism sector in Portugal, for the Portuguese community resident in the UK and for the British community resident in Portugal. The British Government considered the evidence very carefully before taking these decisions, with the aim of protecting public health and safety.

Because of the relatively high incidence of COVID-19 cases, mainly in the Greater Lisbon area, British Government travel advice continues to recommend against all but essential travel to mainland Portugal. In recognition of the much lower rates of infection in the autonomous regions of Madeira and the Azores, together with the fact that these islands are accessible by direct flights from the UK and have effective COVID-19 related entry controls, we are no longer recommending against non-essential travel to these regions. This change will come into effect on 4 July.

With respect to the exceptional UK border control measures currently in force – namely mandatory fourteen-day quarantine for people arriving in the UK – these measures will for the time being remain in force for all people arriving in the UK from the whole of Portugal.

Both the travel advice and border control measures will be kept under continuous review. We hope and expect that the rate of infection in Portugal will decrease rapidly and that it will be possible to lift the remaining restrictions in the near future.

Lisbon 3 July 2020