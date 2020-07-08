The United Kingdom will change its position in relation to Madeira, eliminating the requirement for tourists returning from the Region to have to comply with quarantine.

This is the belief of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, manifested moments before arriving in Madeira.

The President of the Republic says that Madeira has gone through a complex, difficult, but successful process in controlling the pandemic in Madeira. There is so much evidence of epidemiological figures that when it comes to trust and security, Madeira is a model. And the numbers will convince British allies, he said.

He said that in terms of tourism there is already a very significant occupancy rate for an abnormal year, which means confidence and security for the future.

The President of the Republic recognized that the way the Region has addressed the pandemic allows it to look to the future with great hope.

From Jornal Madeira