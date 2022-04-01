RICARDO LUME QUESTIONS WHETHER CAFÔFO WILL BE ABLE TO INFLUENCE THE GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC TO SOLVE PROBLEMS IN THE REGION

In the aftermath of the inauguration of the Government of António Costa, the JM sought to ascertain the expectations of the leaders of the parliamentary bench of the Madeiran parties in relation to the performance of the Government.

Ricardo Lume, from PCP, hopes that if there is a Madeiran in the Executive, things can be resolved regarding the problems that plague the Region, namely those that the PS-M has always raised.

“This Government has a Madeiran in the Executive and it is important to know if, now, too, answers will be given to the set of problems that PS-Madeira itself has been posing regarding the mobility subsidy issues, the ferry issues and other issues. questions that have been raised, namely the Regional Finance Law”, he began by saying. It remains to be seen “whether now, with an absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly of the Republic, and with a member of the Government from the Autonomous Region of Madeira, whether the PS-M will be able to influence the Government of the Republic to respond to these problems”.

From Jornal Madeira

I would say DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH….

