Higher temperatures were recorded in Quinta Grande (25.7 ºC) and Monte (25.2 ºC)

This Monday, April 10, 2023, was hot on the south coast of the island of Madeira, but not so hot to justify the yellow warning in force – until tomorrow – issued by the IPMA.

Until the end of the afternoon (19:00) the highest maximum temperatures were recorded in intermediate levels, namely in Quinta Grande (25.7 ºC) and in Monte (25.2 ºC). Close to sea level, the air temperature closest to the absolute maximum was recorded in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (25.1 ºC). It was the only meteorological station on the IPMA network in the Region to exceed 24ºC along the coastline. At higher altitudes – between 300 and 500 meters in altitude – the extreme values ​​of the maximum temperature in Ponta do Pargo (24.6 ºC) and Prazeres (24.3 ºC) also stand out.

The lowest maximum temperature was recorded at Pico do Areeiro (16.0 ºC).

From Diário Notícias

