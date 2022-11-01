Rain doesn’t get in the way of those who went to Curral das Freiras to have fun

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Despite the persistent drizle that insists on falling in Curral das Freiras, which has already led to the cancellation of the allegorical procession, being postponed until next Sunday, the music and fun continues at the Chestnut Festival.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: