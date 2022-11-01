Rain doesn’t get in the way of those who went to Curral das Freiras to have fun

Rain doesn’t get in the way of those who went to Curral das Freiras to have funTobi Hughes·1st November 2022Madeira News Despite the persistent drizle that insists on falling in Curral das Freiras, which has already led to the cancellation of the allegorical procession, being postponed until next Sunday, the music and fun continues at the Chestnut Festival. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related