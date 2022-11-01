Rain postpones Chestnut Festival parade to next Sunday

The allegorical procession of the Chestnut Festival that was scheduled for today has been postponed to next Sunday at 10 am.

The information was forwarded to DIÁRIO by the president of the Casa do Povo do Curral das Freiras.

Eugénio Vasconcelos says that the rain that insists on falling in Curral das Freiras weighed on this decision.

For now, the party continues with a lot of animation on the stage set up in the main square of the parish.

Despite the rain, merchants are satisfied with the turnout, after two years in which the party was not held due to the pandemic.

The president of the Regional Government will shortly begin a tour of the stalls.

From Diário Notícias

