The Forestry Police have just identified the author of a fire that is currently breaking out in the municipality of Machico, in the Rocha Alta site.

The individual was operating with an angle grinder and caused a fire in an inaccessible place. The Judiciary Police has already been called to the scene.

In view of the meteorological conditions in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, where the risk of forest fire is enormous, the SRAAC warns that it is necessary to have prudence and common sense in the use of forest space, avoiding risky behavior that could endanger people and a heritage.

From Jornal Madeira