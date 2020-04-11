The Regional Government is, so far, satisfied with the behavior of the population in complying with the restrictions, as well as the results obtained so far from the disease in Madeira.

“In the first week and the first quarantine period we had 20% of the confirmed cases, while in the second quarantine, which still has three days to go, we are 2.5% of the cases in 298 suspects”. It is a result that is making regional governments happy. Pedro ramos did not forget everyone’s efforts to comply with the restrictions.

“It is too early to evaluate”, but so far it is a very good result that is due to all the people of Madeira and Porto Santo. “The results leave us satisfied and excited and with a glimmer of hope, All the sacrifice so far has been worth it. Restrictive decisions are beginning to bear fruit “.

From JM