The festival of the Lord Bom Jesus of Ponta Delgada starts this Thursday

The festival of Senhor Bom Jesus de Ponta Delgada, in the municipality of São Vicente, has long drawn thousands of faithful to the North Coast for this celebration that begins on Thursday, August 29th at 9 pm, with the novena and mass and, at 10:30 pm, with the performance of João Quintino.

The mix of religious and musical programming continues throughout the entire weekend of the festival, with the same effect on Saturday night and Sunday.

On Saturday, August 31st, the pilgrimages, the novena and the mass will take place, as well as the traditional battles through the streets of Ponta Delgada.

On September 1st, Sunday, the mass, followed by a procession in honor of Senhor Bom Jesus, is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

