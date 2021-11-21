Ryanair is already recruiting in Madeira.

One of the vacancies available is that of an aircraft engineer.

Remember that the Irish airline asked for numerous ‘slots’ to fly to the Region and connect it to various destinations.

Christine Ourmières, executive president of TAP, who was at the Madeiran parliament last Friday, guaranteed that the Portuguese-flagged airline will react with the weapons it has at its disposal, when Ryanair enters Madeira, recalling that this carrier has a history of route abandonment.

As many readers pointed out TAP like to abandon routes also, giving Gatwick and Heathrow as examples.

