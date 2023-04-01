BIG FIRE IN RIBEIRO SERRÃO, ÁGUAS MANSAS, MOBILIZES 18 FIREFIGHTERS AND PSP

Fighting the flames involved three corporations.

This morning a forest fire broke out in the area of ​​Ribeiro Serrão, Camacha, more precisely in Águas Mansas.

The Sapadores de Santa Cruz Firefighters were activated to the site with two vehicles: a heavy combat vehicle and a heavy tank vehicle, having been necessary, later, due to the fact that it is an area of ​​difficult access and wanting to avoid spreading, activated another heavy combat vehicle and a heavy tank vehicle, as well as a forestry vehicle from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and a tank vehicle from the Municipal Firefighters of Machico.

Accounts made, six vehicles on site and 18 firefighters, as well as 4 police.

However, by 06:26 the fire was already controlled.

From Jornal Madeira

