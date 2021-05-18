The ‘MS World Voyager’, registered with MAR – Madeira International Ship Register, is finally making its debut in the seas of Madeira.

Mário Ferreira’s Mystic Cruises ship was completed during the pandemic and was sailing through the Canaries. It will now be responsible for the resumption of the cruise segment in the Archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores, as early as next June.

Two weeks ago, the Regional Government was pronouncing the resumption of the cruise sector, which now appears to be taking place with the ‘World Voyager’ calling at the Port of Funchal on the 9th of June.

Mário Ferreira, president of Mystic Cruises, announced on his Facebook page that the itinerary to pass through the Portuguese archipelagos already has open reservations, on the website nicko-cruises.de, for a 14-day trip. The cruise is made on the 28th of this month, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with the ship leaving on the 29th of May.

Next are two days of sailing on the high seas, to reach the Azores on 1 June. The ‘World Voyager’ will dock in Ponta Delgada (São Miguel) on 1 June, at Praia (Graciosa) on 2 June, in Corvo and Lajes (Flores) on 3 June, in Horta (Faial) on 4 June , in Lajes do Pico (Pico) on 5 June, in Praia da Vitória (Terceira) on 6 June, and in Vila do Porto (Santa Maria) on 7 June. Thus, it passes through eight of the nine islands of the Azores, leaving São Jorge out.

Then proceed to Madeira, arriving at the Port of Funchal on the 9th of June, where the end of this ‘World Voyager’ itinerary is made. The cruise in Madeira includes a panoramic visit to the island, with a visit to the Botanical Garden.

The ‘World Voyager’, with a capacity for about 200 passengers and 100 crew members, was baptized in the waters of Viana do Castelo, in August last year. It is the second vessel of the Portuguese cruise company registered with MAR, bearing the name ‘Madeira’ on the hull and the Portuguese flag on the stern, after the ‘World Explorer’.

The ship will have cost about 70 million euros, is 126 meters long, 19 meters wide and 4.7 meters in draft. It is driven by hybrid engines (diesel / electric) Rolls Royce 9,000 kw and a high-tech sonar that allows you to sail further through the ice.

From Diário Notícias