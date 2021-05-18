The Lisbon Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center, in conjunction with MRSC Funchal, coordinated the rescue of an individual who was on a life raft belonging to the ship Rogui II, a sailboat from the Czech Republic that was heading from the Caribbean to the Europe.

According to the statement from the Portuguese Navy, “after receiving a COSPAS SARSAT satellite signal emitted by an emergency positioning buoy (EPIRB), which sends an emergency signal when in contact with the water, at about 5:30 pm on Monday, 150 nautical miles, the equivalent of more than 277 km, northwest of Porto Santo, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, MRCC Lisbon immediately engaged a merchant vessel and a fishing vessel that were in the area and an Air Force aircraft Portuguese, a C295, in order to confirm the contact received. This would happen at about 9 pm, through the FAP aircraft that identified the liferaft with a person on board “.

The merchant ship “LNG Port-Harcourt II”, from the Bermuda Islands, rescued the 64-year-old individual from the Czech Republic at 1:45 am on Tuesday, with the transfer to the Portuguese Navy ship taking place at 4:00 am, now moving to the Funchal, where it is expected to arrive in the early afternoon today.

This operation involved the NRP Mondego, C295 of the Portuguese Air Force, a merchant vessel and a fishing vessel.

