Madeira continues to be one of the regions in the country and in Europe that tests the covid-19 the most. That again gives an account to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in its updated weekly balance sheet yesterday.

After all, the Region performs more than 5,000 tests per 100,000 inhabitants. As a whole, these numbers are located at the level below, between 2,500 and 4,999 tests, the same level as the Azores archipelago.

This analysis refers to the data referring to the week of the 3rd to the 9th of May. Taking into account the figures released by the Regional Health Directorate, in its epidemiological bulletin, during the period under review, the Region carried out 12,260 PCR tests and 6,572 rapid antigen tests.

Until yesterday, there was a cumulative of 409,829 samples processed for RT-PCR testing, in the Clinical Pathology laboratory of SESARAM. With regard to rapid Antigen tests, 54,923 tests have already been carried out.

From Diário Notícias