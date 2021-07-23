Great shots from two great places on the island.Tobi Hughes23rd July 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 A couple more nice videos from Geoff who is enjoying his holidays in Madeira. Great weather for the drone at the moment. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related