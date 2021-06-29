Madeiran students in Higher Education will be vaccinated against Covid-19 during the summer holidays, guaranteed this afternoon the president of the Regional Government in Funchal.

It is estimated that between 4000 and 4500 students will be vaccinated, so that they will be immunized when they return to higher education establishments in the next academic year.

Statements by Miguel Albuquerque during a visit to the company Juvenal Abreu Unipessoal, in São Gonçalo. Regional company that was founded in 1999 and is dedicated to the cultivation of vegetables, roots and tubers; retail trade of fruits and vegetables.

Part of the production is carried out indoors (greenhouses) and another part outdoors. The production area corresponds to 6.65 ha.

The total investment (year 1999) reached 500,000 euros. It has 15 jobs.

From Diário Notícias