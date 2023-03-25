IMACULADO WILL MARK WORLD THEATER DAY WITH ‘STREET THEATER’

The Parish Council of Imaculado Coração de Maria will mark World Theater Day in the parish, in partnership with the Associação de Teatro Amador do Livramento and Teatro Bolo do Caco.

World Theater Day will be celebrated with a street theater initiative, taking place in Rua Cidade do Cape, at 6 pm, next Monday, March 27, the date on which this event is celebrated.

In addition to marking this event, the Parish Council of Imaculado Coração de Maria intends to bring theater to the local community, also boosting trade in the parish.

From Jornal Madeira

