MAYRA SANTOS ENTERS GUINNESS RECORD BOOK

Mayra Santos is officially in the Guinness Book of Records.

The swimmer already has her name inscribed in Guinness World Records, after becoming the first person to swim 31 hours and 7 minutes statically in a pool against current, surpassing the mark of the Spaniards Alberto Lorent and Pablo Fernandez Alvarez.

“When I was little I saw great things that ‘crazy’ people did to get their name stamped in this book. Today I have my name on Guinness World Records 2022 and it is Officially Amazing”, she wrote in a publication on her social networks.

From Jornal Madeira

