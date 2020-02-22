A windsurfer, of Portuguese nationality, was rescued this afternoon about a Km from the beach of Reis Magos. The 35-year-old suffered a fracture in his left lower limb, requiring medical assistance.

Rescue operations were carried out by the Captaincy of Funchal, in coordination with the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Subcenter (MRSC), in conjunction with the Regional Civil Protection Service.

The alert was received at the MRSC Funchal at around 2 pm, and a vessel from the Port of Funchal (Praia Dourada) was immediately activated.

The rescue took place at 2:49 pm, and the landing took place at 3:04 pm at the Funchal marina, where an Portuguese Red Cross ambulance was waiting. The victim was transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.