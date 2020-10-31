  • Home
  • Apps
  • Licensed Properties
  • About Us
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

So England are going into lockdown again starting Thursday the 5th November till Wednesday 2nd December.

I couldn’t listen to Boris rattle on, it seemed to go on forever, but the main thing is how is this going to affect you? All those on the island at the monent or were planing to come to the island, will probably have to change plans in the next few days.

I guess we will start seeing UK flights cancelled as international flights only for work, NOT holidays are allowed.

UK at the moment the biggest market for Madeira, and now it looks like it has all gone again.

If you are on the island are you going to look to get home in the next few days before Thursday.?

Will you decide to stay on the island for an extended holiday and ride out the lockdown.?

If you start to get flight cancellations share them in my comments below.

If you read this on the Facebook pages please try and comment on my blog by clicking through. I will keep this pinned at the top for a couple of weeks.

Previous ArticlePre-school class at Colégio de Santa Teresinha will stay at home for two weeks
Next ArticleSeven new cases, four of them local transmission
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

14 Responses

  1. Paul. Smith Reply

    We had arranged to visit the Island in December untilFebruary I think we will have to postpone until 2021

  2. David Clifford Reply

    I commented on another thread. Anyway jet2 announce a planned strike at the airport for 2nd 9th 16th and 23rd. The busy day or so they thought until Boris’s announcement.
    We don’t know if jet 2 will still be flying from Scotland? Our travel out date is the 16th.😤😤

  3. Judith Grant Reply

    Will keep.you up to date on Scotland Tobi at present you can fly from Glasgow and Edinburgh … Will Nicola S stick with her own Tier system to come into effect on Monday which means most of us could still travel from.Scotland prob Edinburgh or ?? Watch this space

    • David Clifford Reply

      We might get a bagpipe welcome with baggage handlers in kilts. Come to think of it maybe the baggage handlers are planning to strike.😀😀

  5. pdspete Reply

    Well, looks like you’re stuck with me. Yes I have a business that I could do with going back to but my [very kind] staff tell me they can cope and only to come back if I must….so I’ll stay. Fortunately I can keep in touch online. This is going to impact the island badly, I have a number of patients planning to come over for Christmas but looks like that won’t happen now. I will report how changing my flight with easyjet goes but don’t hold your breath. Happy weekend everyone x

  6. cheapscrew Reply

    The noose is tightening. European Union officials have now moved to halt all those travelling on a Canadian passport from travelling to the bloc of EU countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July, the EU set up a list of countries whose citizens would be allowed access for non-essential travel. This was called the White List and Canada had been on the approved list from Day 1, along with 14 other countries. Curiously, certain countries, including China, remain on the White List.

  7. Stuart Reply

    The only reason he ‘rattles’ on is the propensity of the journalists asking the same question but in a slightly different guise.
    We were due in Madeira on Monday for what would have been our fourth holiday of the year but for the pandemic, we’ll be back when it’s safe.

  8. Michael Reply

    With 326 England virus deaths reported today And with an exponential graph – yes it can can get much worse. And will do unless we have another lockdown. I normally have little sympathy for any politician. But I thought Boris and Co did a good job this evening on TV. It is an impossible situation for a PM. . How not to kill the economy and how to protect lives and ensure the NHS does not collapse. It is easy of course for journalists to pose clever trick questions. But Europe is at War v the Virus. Not a conventional military war. But a War nevertheless.

    As for Madeira- at least the island will now spared infected Brits bringing the virus with them. I find it difficult to believe that some are not unaware that they have some symptoms when they depart the UK ?

    We are just two Madeira fans. But will not now be coming to the island until 2021. Many of my friends who travel abroad are in the same mind . What might we pick up at Gatwick/ Hesthrow/ on theflight ? How would we cope if we caught the virus abroad? Having lost two friends to the virus , I guess I am ultra cautious.

    • Ian Reply

      Michael,
      Quite right. I don’t necessarily agree with everything the Govt has done, but it certainly is a matter of Boris & co. being damned if they do and damned if they don’t. England is not alone in Europe in deciding another lockdown is the best course of action at present, and it really is the selfish (I’d like to think few) who don’t have any sense of social responsibility and just live their selfish lives who are making this already awful situation more difficult than it needs to be.
      There are two things that affect the spread of Covid-19: 1. The density of the population, and 2. The density of the population.
      Good luck in your plan to visit in 2021. England lockdown until 2 Dec; Inshallah,my flight out on 4 Dec will still be there.

  9. Richard Reply

    Had hoped to fly out for at least 2 weeks circa 12th November, now will have to put on hold and accept a very lonely lock down.
    We have a lot to thank irresponsible students for!

  10. Ragan Raven Reply

    Think how cynical a society we lived in pre-COVID-1984.

    People died frequently from the flu. In my country a mild flu season would kill 1.700.- 7.000 victims a year and we still had the arrogance too keep schools and shops open.

    Now we protect the weak, and even if COVID-1984 is only 700 dead victims, we understood that we can’t keep running about, outside our homes just for fun when 0.2% could die from our egotism and lack of community sense.

    Also it’s good to be with your family more time and contemplate the situation and maybe realise you are dangerous and a potential killer disease assassin.

    Everybody is a potential infected virus bomb. Stay clear.

  11. Evelyn Reply

    Don’t blame the students! Blame all UK governments for allowing them to go to uni en masse and without testing them prior.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: