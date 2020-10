This Saturday there are seven new cases of coronavirus in Madeira, four of which are locally transmitted “with connection to positive cases already diagnosed”, according to IASaúde.

There are three imported cases, all from the United Kingdom.

Today there are also 12 recovered cases, with 167 now active cases of infection.

As for suspected cases, there are 43, 28 of which are linked to positive cases and 15 resulting from airport screening operations.

From Agora Madeira