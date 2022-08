The ticket drawn with the first prize of the Classic Lottery this Monday, August 29, was sold at Campião, located at Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, in Funchal.

The Madeiran gambler with ticket number 36967 will receive a prize worth 600 thousand euros.

On the 30th of July, Campião do Funchal registered the right combination of MILHÃO, the tide of luck appears again in the store that is the mediator of social games of Santa Casa da Misericórdia that distributes more and greater prizes in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...