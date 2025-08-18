Five planes diverted due to wind in Santa Cruz

Operations at Madeira Airport are once again restricted due to wind, no weather warnings for strong winds, so a bit of a suprise.

So far, according to the Flyghtradar app, five planes have been diverted to other airports as they were unable to land in Santa Cruz.

The Luxair plane from Luxembourg diverted to Las Palmas at 9:05 a.m. The Transavia plane from Amsterdam, which was supposed to land at 9:10 a.m., diverted to Porto Santo. The same happened with the Transavia plane from Paris.

Another plane from the airline Transavia, from Nantes, France, also diverted to Porto Santo.

Finally, the Spanish airline Iberia’s plane from Madrid, which was supposed to arrive in Madeira at 10:20 am, diverted to the Algarve.

Six other planes are circling the area, looking for a window of opportunity to land.

Like this: Like Loading...