11 New cases for Madeira

The epidemiological report released today by the Regional Directorate of Health on covid-19 in Madeira points to another 11 new cases and, equally, 11 recovered patients.

Of the new situations detected, there are 8 of local transmission and 3 imported, two of them from the United States of America and one from the United Kingdom.

Madeira currently has 125 active cases of covid-19 and 66 are under consideration by the health authorities.

As for hospitalizations, there are seven people in the multipurpose units dedicated to covid-19 and one person in intensive care.

There are also 17 people in a hotel unit, while the rest are at home.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...