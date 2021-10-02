Training for the World Photography and Video Championship in Porto Santo is going well

The Portuguese teams of video and underwater photography that will participate from the 4th to the 9th of October, in the World Cup in Porto Santo, are doing well in the training phase this weekend.

Rui Bernardo, from the ‘Quinas’ photography team, spoke to DIÁRIO and said that so far and in this training phase, and when there are three days to go before the competition starts, “they are going well, they are being very intense trainings, it’s a very big party, there are a lot of people from many countries, but also a lot of boats”.

“It’s a great joy to see many people diving in the same places”, recognizing that “for training it’s not very good, but we’ve also trained in advance, and therefore, it’s another party”, said the Portuguese diver.

Rui Bernardo also said that there is a camaraderie between the various divers (113) from 23 countries. “Yes, effectively, there is a great camaraderie, everyone already knows each other from other championships, we are all old acquaintances. However, there are some new faces. But, I repeat, there is great camaraderie and great mutual help”, he reinforced.

Intense program for Monday

The presentation of the Underwater Photography and Video World Championship is already on Monday. Everything starts very early, between 10:00 and 12:30, the accreditation will take place, the covid-19 tests will take place at the Vila Baleira hotel, at 16:15 the team parade will take place in Largo do Pelourinho, in the city centre, and at 16:30 will take place the opening ceremony of the race, in the same place.

Soon after, between 17:00 and 17:45, a ‘Madeira of Honor’ in the gardens of the Official House of the Regional Government.

Later, between 18:00 and 19:30, the technical meeting will take place at the Cultural and Congress Center on the island of Porto Santo.

Early the next day (Tuesday) the competition starts in the seas of the ‘Golden Island’. The secretariat of this world championship is installed at the headquarters of Clube Naval do Porto Santo.

