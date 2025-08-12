12 flights canceled at Madeira Airport

This Monday, 12 flights were cancelled at Madeira Airport, including arrivals and departures.

Although airport operations are now back to normal, Luxair flights from Luxembourg, JET2 from London, Transavia from Paris, the Iberia flight from Madrid, and two easyJet flights from Lisbon and Porto were canceled. Consequently, departures were also affected.

As DIÁRIO reported, five planes were diverted during the morning due to the wind in Santa Cruz, which reached 72 km/h at 10:10 am.

The Luxair plane from Luxembourg diverted to Las Palmas at 9:05 a.m. The Transavia plane from Amsterdam, which was supposed to land at 9:10 a.m., diverted to Porto Santo. The same happened with the Transavia plane from Paris.

Another plane from the airline Transavia, from Nantes, France, also diverted to Porto Santo.

Finally, the Spanish airline Iberia’s plane from Madrid, which was supposed to arrive in Madeira at 10:20 am, diverted to the Algarve.

