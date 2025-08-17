Magnitude 5.1 earthquake in the Madeira Tore area

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred yesterday afternoon in the Madeira-Tore region.

According to data provided by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), seismographs recorded this earthquake at 5:28 pm, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

As DIÁRIO reported, this is the second major earthquake to occur in this area in less than a month.

On July 25, an earthquake measuring 5.8 (later recalculated to 5.7) on the Richter scale occurred, which was felt in some regions of the continent, without causing any personal or material damage, according to the IPMA.

From Diário Notícias

