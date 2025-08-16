Thanks to Peter Harris for sending me the link to this video below.

In the last fifteen or so years I’ve read many documents and watched many videos too regarding the history of Madeira. Today I was browsing through YouTube and came across a concise and very well researched, and illustrated, twenty minute potted history of the Island. The video has few “real” photo’s or videos but instead uses fantasy graphics to lift what could be a dull subject for some. They are amazing and held my attention right to the end. If you’ve not already seen it then perhaps it may interest your followers.

Like this: Like Loading...