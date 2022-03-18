MAN INJURED AFTER BEING ATTACKED IN FUNCHAL

It is yet another episode of violence in Rua das Fontes, in Funchal.

A 26-year-old man was injured this morning, following an argument on the public road. According to JM, the victim was rescued by a team from the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP), which arrived at the scene with an ambulance and its crew of rescuers. The Victim suffered some serious trauma to the shoulder area, was rescued and transported to the hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency department.

Attacks seem to becoming more and more frequent in Funchal, against men and women, something we never hardly had problems with before, and if we did it was normally between friends or family.

Let’s hope the police get on top of this and nail it now before it’s to late.

