Eruption of La Palma volcano ends after more than three months

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, ended after more than three months, it was announced today.

“Today the scientific commission can say that the eruption is over”, announced the director of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), Júlio Pérez, at a press conference.

The official assured that “there is no lava or a significant emission of gas”.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano had been without visible signs of activity for 10 consecutive days, a period defined by scientific experts to confirm the end of the eruption.

Experts have warned that it will take several years to clean up and rebuild the damage from the eruption, adding that the area will remain dangerous due to toxic gas emissions, temperature and the risk of landslides.

According to data released at the end of November, the eruption increased the Spanish island by 43 hectares, with the creation of lava deltas and fajãs that reached the waters of the Atlantic.

At least 2,651 houses were destroyed by lava.

Like this: Like Loading...