Madeira Shopping will keep Christmas lights off until December 1

João Filipe Pestana

10 nov 202211:47

0

Sonae Sierra announced that the shopping centers it manages, including Madeira Shopping, will keep the Christmas lights off in the centers until the 1st of December.

This measure thus reinforces the other decisions that had already been announced: during the Christmas season, the shopping centers managed by Sonae Sierra reduce the number of decorative lights, all lighting will be high-efficiency (LED) and, from on the 1st, the Christmas lights will remain off during the day, until 6 pm, to reinforce energy savings, explains the manager.

From Diário Notícias

