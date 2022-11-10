Electricity increases by 3% in Madeira in 2023

Even with the reduction in production costs, Miguel Albuquerque points to increases for next year

Madeira expects to have, in 2025, 50% of its electricity produced from renewable sources. The commitment was reaffirmed today by the President of the Regional Government at the inauguration of the new Vitória Battery Power Station, which will make a major contribution to this medium-term objective.

The new infrastructure of the Madeira Electricity Company is the result of an investment of around 10.6 million euros, with a community contribution of 7.8 million.

As noted by Luís Gouveia, the engineer responsible for the new equipment, this set of batteries contributes to the decarbonisation of electricity production, while ensuring greater network reliability.

From Diário Notícias

