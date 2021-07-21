Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira launched a new refreshing drink, a soda with an alcohol content of 4.5%.

Coral Hard Seltzer follows a trend that began in 2019 in the United States, which has proved successful among consumers.

It is a soda, with alcoholic content, which comes from the fermentation of typically regional fruits that provide an alcohol content of 4.5%. According to the ECM, this drink contains “about 70 calories, being low in carbohydrates and free of gluten, sweeteners and preservatives”.

“Thus, after the success of Coral Puro malte and Coral Sidra, Coral Hard Seltzer Maracujá was born, reaffirming ECM’s regional leadership in monitoring the international market”, stresses the company.

From Jornal Madeira