Thanks to Helle Klemmen for this photo.

Selfie photo taken in the Old Town – late September 2021.

It was our 25th holiday in Madeira, and a very different one with tests for TAP flights and Madeira Safe, masks, disinfection and social distance.

Anyway we were so happy finally to be back, and hope we can go in April 2022 – as usual 😃

Like this: Like Loading...