It’s not April 1st, and you just couldn’t really make this up…

The Cathedral of Funchal is now equipped with an ‘innovative’ way of dispensing holy water. A dispenser was installed at the site, usually used with gel alcohol, but which serves to make holy water available to those who believe.

The novelty found at the entrance to the Cathedral was shared on the Sé do Funchal Facebook page.

