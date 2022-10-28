Man in intensive care after stabbing.

The man who was attacked yesterday with a knife in the municipality of Ribeira Brava is hospitalised in serious condition in the intensive care of Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

As the DIÁRIO reported, the victim was stabbed in the afternoon and transported in a private car to the emergency room in Ribeira Brava.

He then went to the hospital in an ambulance from the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Mixed Firefighters, accompanied by EMIR.

It is known that the Public Security Police took care of the incident, but did not arrest the aggressor.

From Diário Notícias

The stabbing was in a fight about a settlement of money owed.

